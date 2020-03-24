Rafael Nadal Dons the Chef Hat While Self-isolating at Home Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Shares Message for Fans (See Post)

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a complete lockdown in the world and this has led to all the major sporting events getting stalled. This also includes the Indian Wells 2020, Tokyo Olympics 2020 and other major events. The sportsmen are making the most of the quarantine and are doing daily chores which they normally miss out on while on the go. Sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo are spending a lot of time home and are also honing their skills, whereas Rafael Nadal was seen cooking for his wife. Rafael Nadal Denies Novak Djokovic’s Claim of Sharing Common WhatsApp Group With Tennis’ ‘Big Three’, Says No Such Group Exists.

The King of Clay took to social media and shared a picture of himself cooking something and he also shared an important message for the fans. "Hi everyone! Here I am again ... today it is also time to cook for me and my wife ... to see if you know what I was doing ... the answer later. I hope you are all well and at home taking care of yourself," Rafael Nadal wrote on Instagram. Earlier today the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has also been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic situation. Now, let's have a look at the post below:

After the cancellation of Indian Wells 2020, ATP and WTA issued a statement and said that they will look for other dates to conduct the sports, but for now, public and player heath remains of utmost importance.