Mumbai, November 20: Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal retired from professional tennis after Spain's loss to Netherlands in their Davis Cup quarterfinal, putting an end to an illustrious career. Let us look at his career and accomplishments. Serena Williams Pays Touching Tribute to Rafael Nadal, Says ‘Choked Up With Rafa’s Retirement’ (Watch Video).

1. A 22-Time Grand Slam Champion

Nadal bows out of the sport with 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open singles titles. He also won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022, Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. He was also successful in the US Open, winning the title four times in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

2. A 92-Time ATP Tour-Level Title Winner

Including his 22 Grand Slams, Nadal has won 92 ATP tour-level titles, including 36 ATP Masters titles.

3. One of Three Players with Career Golden Slam

He also secured an Olympic gold medal in men's doubles back in the 2016 Rio Olympics, making him one of three men's stars besides Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi to have completed a career golden slam by winning an Olympic gold and all major grand slam titles. Rafael Nadal Completes Full Circle of His Glittering Career, Says ‘I Lost My First Match in Davis Cup; Lost My Last’.

4. Memorable Rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

One of Nadal's biggest accomplishments was taking tennis to the world with memorable rivalries against Federer and Djokovic, together forming the tennis' 'Big Three'. He holds a dominant 24-16 record against Federer and a close record of 29 wins and 31 losses against Djokovic.

5. A Clay Court Master

Nadal is also known as the 'Master of Clay Court', having won 63 of his titles on clay surfaces.