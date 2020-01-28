Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren Live Streaming Online, Australian Open 2020: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis Match?

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: IANS)

Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren, Australian Open 2020 Quarter-Final Tennis Match Live Streaming Online: Roger Federer will take on Tennys Sandgren in Australian Open 2020 quarter-final match on Tuesday. Tentative match timing for Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren QF is 9.00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 28 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Australia. If you're looking for Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren match live streaming online along with live telecast details, you will find it all below.

By defeating Martin Fucsovics in the fourth-round clash of the mega-tournament, Federer reached the quarter-final of Australian for the record 15th time and is eyeing his 21st Grand Slam title. On the other hand, American star Tennys Sandgren, who defeated Fabio Fognini in his fourth-round clash, must be at his prime in order to challenge the number-three ranked tennis star.

The upcoming game will be the first meeting between Federer and Sandgren and it will be interesting to see how the two will fare off. Tennys, who is the World no. 100 in the current ATP rankings, thrashed 12th ranked Fabio Fognini in his last game and must be high on confidence. On the other hand, the Swiss maestro, who last won the gala-tournament in 2018, will not mind adding one more title in his cabinet.

When is Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2020

Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren singles clash in the quarter-final of the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 28, 2020 (Tuesday). The match is expected to start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren match in the quarter-final of Australian Open will be telecasted on Sony channels as it is the official broadcaster of 2020 Australian Open in India. So, fans can switch to Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the high-voltage knock-out game.

Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to watch the game on Television, can switch to online streaming in order to catch the live-action of the game. Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren match in the quarter-final of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Fans also can enjoy the live-action of the knock-out clash on the SonyLiv the official website of Australian Open.

One might back Federer to win the game. However, the 38-year old's journey in the mega tournament hasn't been quite smooth and he also was just two points away from a defeat in the third round against John Millman. On the other hand, Sandgren has displayed great form in the tournament but will have to be at his best in order to beat the Swiss legend.