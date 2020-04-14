Sania Mirza Misses Playing Tennis, Can’t Wait to Return to Court (See Post)

Sania Mirza (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Sporting events across the globe have either been suspended or cancelled in the wake of the spread of coronavirus pandemic which has also forced people, including sports personalities, to remain locked inside their houses. With no tournaments or games to play many sports personalities have spoken out on how their lives have changed and how difficult they are finding to adjust to life without any games for this longs. Tennis ace, Sania Mirza recently posted a picture of herself sitting with a tennis racket and surrounded by lots of tennis balls to suggest how much she has been missing the game and how she longs for a return into the tennis court again. Next Roger Federer? Sania Mirza Shares Adorable Picture of Son Izhaan Holding Racket; Twitterati Wonder if He Too Will Become a Tennis Player.

In the post, Sania can be seen leaning against a wall and seated in a grass court. She is seen holding a tennis racket and is surrounded by a lot of tennis balls around her. She is also seen holding a tennis ball, perhaps ready to serve whenever the game resumed again. “Waiting to play tennis again,” the six-time Grand Slam winner captioned the post.

Waiting to play tennis again like 🎾 ⏳ 📸- @avigowariker pic.twitter.com/RUZaNRjHHf — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 14, 2020

Sania was last seen in action at the 2020 Australian Open in which she and her women’s doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok had to retire from the opening round after Sania had suffered a calf injury. She also had to withdraw from the mixed doubles, in which she was to partner Mahesh Bhupati, due to the injury.

Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik 😌🤗 A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality 😅😂 Swipe right for reality ➡️ pic.twitter.com/z7i1G5yrMH — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, with the number of coronavirus cases increasing rapidly, Wimbledon cancelled its event for the current year and informed that the tennis tournament will be directly staged next year. French Open has rescheduled its event from May to September later this year and came under severe criticism from the tennis players, who slammed the Roland-Garros organisers for not communicating and discussing the matter with the players before arriving at a decision.