Sania Mirza Sends Ramadan Mubarak Greetings With a Special Message Urging People to Pray at Home

Sania Mirza (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sania Mirza today took to social media to wish her fans on the occasion of Ramadan and has urged her fans to stay indoors with the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The month of Ramadan is here and Muslims all over the world celebrate the festival. The devotees all over the world usually perform their Namaz in the mosques, but due to due to the outspread of the coronavirus, everything including the religious places has been shut until May 3rd 2020. Thus the Indian ace also joined the bandwagon and asked the fans to stay indoors. Nick Kyrgios, Sania Mirza Welcome Roger Federer’s Suggestion of Merging ATP & WTA (Read Tweets).

She also urged the fans to pray for the health of the people and also for peace and love all over the world. The Indian ace also wished that all their prayers get accepted by God. prior to this, even Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had urged the people to stay at home. You can check out Sania Mirza's tweet below:

Ramzaan mubarak everyone 🌙 in these difficult times let’s pray for health of course but also for peace and a world full of more love and less hate ❤️ May Allah accept our prayers and duas in this holy month .. stay home ,stay safe and please pray at home 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 24, 2020

Not very long ago, Sania Mirza was in the news for agreeing with Roger Federer proposal of merging the two governing bodies of tennis i.e. ATP and WTA. The former World number one took to social media to agree with the Swiss ace.