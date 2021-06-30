While one might have thought that Serene Williams would have quite an easy time at the first round of the Wimbledon 2021 match, things turned out to be quite not in favour of the former world number one. Williams faced Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round and was forced to retire due to an injury, Needless to say, Williams left the court in tears. She was in her fifth game and this is when she needed urgent medical attention. After a short medical break, Williams continued to play her match but could not continue further. Serena Williams Says She Will Not Play at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The scoreboard read 3-3 and just before shaking hands with her opponent, Williams broke down. With tears in her eyes, Williams bowed out from the first round itself. The crowd did not let her down and offered her a thunderous applaud as she left the Centre Court. The video of the incident was shared on social media by the official account of Wimbledon. This is the first time that Williams bowed out of the Wimbledon in the first round itself.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the incident below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

Pictures of Serena Exit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

Recently Serena Williams had also pulled out from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She did not reveal reasons for the same but during the pre-Wimbledon Presser said, "I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it." In the 2012 Olympics, Serena had won a gold medal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).