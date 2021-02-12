Simona Halep will face 32nd seeded Veronika Kudermetova in her third-round match of women’s singles at Australian Open 2021. Halep, seeded second, came back from 2-5 down in the final set to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round and will hope for a better performance against the Russian, who has never progressed beyond the third round at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online and other match details for the Simona Halep vs Veronika Kudermetova match in women’s singles should scroll down for all relevant information.

Veronika Kudermetova beat Marta Kostyuk 6/2, 7/5 (7-5) in the first round and then came back from a set down to defeat Varvara Gracheva 7/5, 6/2, 6/2 and advance to the third round. Halep, who reached the Australian Open final in 2018 but has not made it past the semi-finals in the last two years, saw-off Lizette Cabrera in straight sets in her opening round clash before beating Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets in the previous stage.

When is Simona Halep vs Veronika Kudermetova Women’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Simona Halep vs Veronika Kudermetova match in Australian Open women’s singles will be played on February 12 (Friday) at the Rod Laver Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Simona Halep vs Veronika Kudermetova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Simona Halep vs Veronika Kudermetova third-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Simona Halep vs Veronika Kudermetova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Simona Halep vs Veronika Kudermetova women’s singles match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).