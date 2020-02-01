Sofia Kenin Beats Garbine Muguruza to Win 2020 Australian Open Women's Singles Title

Sofia Kenin (Photo Credits: Twitter|@AustralianOpen)

Melbourne, February 1: America's Sofia Kenin stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday, becoming the youngest player to lift the trophy in 12 years.

Kenin, 21, showed all her trademark aggression as she fought back from a set down to win it 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hrs 3mins. Australian Open 2020: Jimenez Kasintseva, 14, Claims Grand Slam First for Tiny Andorra.

At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan's Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. She is the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova won aged 20 in 2008.