American Sofia Kenin will face Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of French Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Court Suzanne Lengien on May 31, 2021 (Monday). This will only be the second meeting between the two with the Latvian winning the first encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Naomi Osaka Fined $15,000 for Media Boycott at French Open 2021, Warned of Future Grand Slam Suspensions.

Last year’s finalist Sofia Kenin will be aiming to go all the way this time around but face a tough task against the 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko. The American comes into the match in horrible form as she is yet to win a match on clay in 2021, losing to Lauren Davis in Charleston, Anett Kontaveit in Stuttgart, and Barbora Krejcikova in Rome.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko Women's Singles Match?

Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 31, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at the Court Suzanne Lengien and it has a tentative start time of 05:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko Women’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

