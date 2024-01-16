Born in Haryana in 1997, Sumit Nagal turned pro in the Tennis circuit in 2015. With success in the Indian circuit, Nagal quickly became an Indian player to watch in the world of Tennis. In his very first Major tournament, Sumit Nagal won the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with his Vietnamese partner Lý Hoàng Nam. With the title win, he became the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam title. His impressive run in multiple tournaments earned him national selection as he made his Davis Cup debut for India in the 2016 World Group Playoff tie against Spain in New Delhi. With doubles success behind his back, Nagal entered the singles circuit shortly in 2017. After he struggled past tough competition in the singles circuit and qualifier games, he finally made it to the grand slam main draw in the 2019 US Open. Fearless Sumit Nagal faced former number One and record holder Roger Federer in the first round and managed to take the first set against the multiple grand slam champion. He bettered his performance in grand slams in the next season, winning his first grand slam match at the US Open 2020. Before his major win, his persistence on the court earned him a position in the top 150 rankings in the Men’s Singles category (ranked 122) and is still the only Indian to achieve this feat. Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Creates History As He Qualifies for Second Round of Australian Open 2024, Beats World Number 31 Alexander Bublik in Straight Sets.

Sumit Nagal Became First Indian player to Register a Grand Slam Win in Mens Singles Match Over a Seeded Player

🎾SUMIT BECAME FIRST INDIAN MS TO WIN AGAINST SEEDED PLAYER AT GRAND SLAM AFTER 35 YEARS Sumit Nagal defeats 31st seed Alexander Bublik🇰🇿 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(7-5) in the 1st Round of #AustralianOpen 1st Indian in AO to beat seeded player since Ramesh Krishnan at 1989 pic.twitter.com/N3a6Ga9rIb — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 16, 2024

2021 proved to be an excellent year for Nagal, who received a wild card entry in the Australian Open and also represented India in the Olympics. Nadal reached the second round of the Tokyo Olympics, where he lost to another seeded player Daniil Medvedev. Still, with his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Nagal holds the distinction of being the first Indian in 25 years to reach the second round of an Olympic singles tennis event.

After struggling through Injuries, Sumit Nagal returned to his active tennis career and made it to the Australian Open 2024 main draw winning his qualifiers, where he created history by defeating World Number 31 Alexander Bublik in the first round to become the first Indian to register a win against a seeded player in grand slam events since 1989. Australian Open 2024: Virat Kohli Connection in Sumit Nagal’s Success.

Although the 26-year-old star is yet to win any major singles trophy, his progress in the Tennis world is remarkable. Currently ranked 137, Sumit Nagar is working toward improving his win ratio (current win ratio is 8-19) to win a singles title.

