Tour de France 2020 New Schedule Announced, Cycling Event to Be Held From August 29 to September 20

Paris, April 15: The Tour de France has become the latest sporting event to be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it has now been postponed to August 29 to September 20. The decision followed French President Emmanuel Macron's Monday announcement of the extension of a strict lockdown in France until at least May 11. The race's route is over 3,000km long with over 10 million fans lining the roads to watch the race last year. Tour de France 2020 Postponed, Organisers Working on New Start Date.

Initially scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 19, the Tour de France will follow the same route, with no changes from Nice to Paris, a statement on the official website of the tournament stated on Wednesday. "The organisers of the Tour de France are in regular contact with and have reached an agreement with all of the different parties involved, from the local communities to the public authorities.

"We all hope that the 2020 Tour de France will help to turn the page on the difficult period that we are currently experiencing." The 2020 French Open tennis tournament has already been postponed to September-October. The Grand Slam, originally scheduled to take place from May 18 to June 7, will now be held from September 20 to October 4.