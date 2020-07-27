Paul Michael Levesque, popular with his stage name Triple H, celebrates his 51st birthday on July 27, 2020 (Monday). Paul is a businessman, actor and professional wrestler and currently serves as the Executive vice-president of Global Talent Strategy & Development for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He is also the founder and senior producer of NXT, which is aired with WWE. Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 for his contribution to the world of wrestling. He is a Grand Slam Champion as well as the Triple Crown champion. As he turns 51, rake a look at some lesser-known facts about Triple H. Donald Trump Praises Triple H for Completing 25 Years in WWE, US President Labels him as a ‘Total Winner’.

Triple H began his wrestling career in 1992 with IWF (International Wrestling Federation) with the ring name Terra Ryzing. Two years later, he joined the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) and was given the gimmick of a French-Canadian aristocrat and used his original name. In 1995, he joined WWE and became Triple H, whose full ring name is Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He won his maiden WWF Championship in 1999 and hasn’t looked back since then. Take a look at some of his interesting facts.

Triple H is the ring name of Paul Michael Levesque

He was born in Nashua, New Hampshire in the United States on July 27, 1969

Paul was interested in becoming a wrestler after watching Jay Strongbow on television and started participating in bodybuilding competitions right from a young age

In his initial years, Triple H trained along with fellow future WWE wrestlers Chyna and Perry Saturn

Triple H is a teetotaler and doesn’t consume alcohol

The Game once took advice from the Undertaker to date Stephanie McMahon

Triple H was the brainchild behind Elimination Chamber which has given several hits over the years

Paul Michael Levesque took the nickname ‘Triple H’ as a tribute to his friend and colleague Owen Hart

He is an avid supporter of West Ham United FC in the English Premier League

Triple H is the founder of NXT and was the co-founder of the D-Generation X Stable tag-team

Triple H has won five Intercontinental Championship, two Tag-Team Championship, two European Championship, fourteen World Championship and is also a King of the Ring tournament winner. He also won the Royal Rumble twice. Triple H co-founded the D-Generation X Stable.

