Veteran Athletics coach Purushottam Rai passed away on Friday (August 28, 2020) due to a cardiac arrest in Bangalore a day before he was set to receive the prestigious Dronacahrya Award. He was 79. The National Sports Award ceremony will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and Rai was to receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in the lifetime category. Purushottam Rai Dies at 79: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Condoles Dronacharya Awardee Athletics Coach's Death.

Purushottam Rai, who was set to receive the Dronacharya Award on Saturday (August 29, 2020) had even participated in the dress rehearsal for the first of its kind ceremony but later suffered a heart attack and passed away. Rai began his coaching career after securing a diploma from Netaji Institute of Sports in 1974.

He coached the Indian team for the 1987 World Athletics Championship, 1988 Asian Track and Field Championships and 1999 SAF Games. He was also involved in coaching roles at Services, Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Rai also coached some of the top Indian athletes such as Olympian quarter-miler Vandana Rao, heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa, Ashwini Nachappa, Murali Kuttan, M K Asha, E B Shyla, Rosa Kutty and G G Pramila.

‘It is a tragic incident and we at AFI are shocked. He spent his whole life for athletics and he made immense contribution to Indian athletics. We condole his tragic demise and express our condolences to his family,’ said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

‘India lost veteran athletics coach Shri Purushottam Rai on Friday. Shri Rai was to receive the Dronacharya (Lifetime) Award today at the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony. His contribution will always be remembered,’ said Sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).