Former Indian hockey player Viren Wilfred Rasquinha will celebrate his 40th birthday today (September 13, 2020). He is the former captain of the country's national team, and was a member of the Indian team that finished seventh at the 2004 Olympic Games which was held in Athens. Rasquinha quit international hockey at the age of 28. So as the hockey star turns a year older we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Maharashtra, India, Viren Rasquinha made his debut for Indian in May 2002 at the age of 21 as a midfielder at a Four-Nation Tournament in Adelaide. He was a part of the Indian team that won a silver medal at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan and gold medals at the 2003 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur and the Afro-Asian Cup in the same year. Rasquinha also played at the 2001 Junior World Cup which India won.

Lesser-Known Facts About Viren Rasquinha

Viren Rasquinha played as a midfielder and made his debut for the national side in May 2002

He also captained the country’s national Hockey team

Viren Rasquinha represented India at 2002 Asian Games where the team won a silver medal

He was also a part of the Indian team that won a gold medal at the 2003 Asia Cup

Viren Rasquinha quit international hocked to pursue management studies at the age of 28

Rasquinha studied for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad

After completing his MBA, Rashinqua joined Olympic Gold Quest in 2009 and is now the CEO

Viren Rasquinha was awarded Arjuna Award in 2005

