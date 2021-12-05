The Women's Asian Championship 2021 is here to enthrall the hockey fans. The Indian women's team is currently in Korea for the tournament. In this article, we shall be bringing to you a preview of the hockey tournament. This will include the India schedule, timings in IST and other details of the tournament. The mega event has been postponed for a while now owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first tournament that the women's hockey team will play after the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The tournament will begin on December 5, 2021 and the finals will be played on December 12. So the Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal has been rested for the tournament. Padma Awards 2021: Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal Conferred with Padma Shri Award.

In her absence, it's the goalkeeper Savita who will be stepping into her shoes. All the matches will be held at the Donghae City Sunrise Stadium. So far, India has won the title only once. On a couple of occasions, the Women in Blue have ended up being the runners-up. The top six teams of Asia – India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand will also be participating in the tournament. South Korea has won the trophy thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

India Schedule for Asian Championship 2021:

Date Match Time in IST December 5, 2021 India vs Thailand 9:15 AM December 6, 2021 India vs Malaysia 7:00 AM December 8, 2021 India vs South Korea 11:30 AM December 9, 2021 India vs China 9:15 AM December 11, 2021 India vs Japan 09.15 AM December 12, 2021 Final (if India qualify) 11:30 AM December 12, 2021 Third-place match 6:30 AM December 12, 2021 Fifth place match 09.00 AM

Live Streaming:

These matches will not be available on TV. But the fans can surely watch the game on watch. hockey website. Korea Hockey Association's YouTube channel will bring to you the match online.

Squad:

Indian Women's Team: Savita (C), Rajani Etimarpu Defenders, Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Lilima Minz, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Rajwinder Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Sonika

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).