WWE NXT TakeOver XXX took place on August 22, 2020, at Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida. The 30th edition of TakeOver offered fans with enthralling action and full entertainment. The black and gold brand of WWE now has a new world champion as Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to become NXT World Champion. NXT North American title which was relinquished by Keith Lee last month is now owned by Damian Priest, as The Archer of Infamy won the ladder match to bag the gold. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE NXT TakeOver XXX results and highlights. WWE NXT Aug 19, 2020 Results and Highlights: Pat McAfee Confronts Adam Cole; Johnny Gargano & The Velveteen Dream Earn Final Two Spots For North American Title at Takeover XXX (View Pics)

Karrion Kross indeed left no stone unturned to win NXT North American title. It must be noted that Kross achieved this feat after sustaining a shoulder injury as reported by WWE. WWE medical staff confirmed that Kross sustained a separated acromioclavicular joint during his battle with The Limitless One. Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee by delivering a devastating Doomsday Saito off the middle rope to claim the NXT Championship.

Io Shirai managed to retain her NXT Women's title as she defeated Dakota Kai. After the match, Gonzalez jumped Shirai from behind and continued to attack the champion. However, Rhea Ripley came to the rescue of Shirai forcing Gonzalez and Kai to retreat. We witnessed high flying action in NXT North American title ladder match where all five challengers - Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, The Velveteen Dream, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest fought to the the tooth and nail. We also saw the interference of Candice LeRae to help her husband Gargano win the title. However, Damian Priest grabbed NXT North American title in his clutch and knocked Gargano out at the very last moment. Now let's speak of Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee match, where there was chaos outside the ring between The Undisputed Era and allies of former NFL punter. Adam Cole finally took revenge on McAfee by defeating him as he hit NFL player with Panama Sunrise.

Damian Priest Wins NXT World Championship Title

#AndNew #WWENXT Champion @wwekarrionkross!! #NXTTakeOver

Io Shirai Celebrates Her Victory

Damian Priest Wins NXT North American Title

Adam Cole Defeats Pat McAfee by Pinfall

We also witnessed the team of Fandango and Tyler Breeze, Breezango defeat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma to become No. 1 Contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship. We will now look forward to an update from WWE on Karrion Kross shoulder injury, as the champion will undergo MRI soon. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news from WWE.

