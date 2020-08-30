WWE Payback 2020 will take place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on August 30. This pay per view did not take place in the year 2018 and 2019. At Payback, superstars from Raw and SmackDown brand will wrestle. WWE recently organised two major events just a week back, one was NXT TakeOver XXX and the other one was SummerSlam 2020. A lot has happened this past week on Raw and NXT which were indeed shocking. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Payback 2020 live streaming, preview and match card. Exciting matches like Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs Keith Lee and many more are lined up for this event. WWE Raw Aug 24, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Punts Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee Debuts on Red Brand to Challenge ‘The Viper’ For Match at Payback (View Pics)

Keith Lee after losing NXT title to Karrion Kross at TakeOver XXX made a debut on Raw where he confronted Randy Orton for attacking his friend Drew McIntyre. Due to vicious punt kick by Orton to WWE Champion McIntyre this past week on Raw, the Scottish Psychopath will not be in action at Payback 2020. However, his friend Keith Lee will face Randy Orton in the upcoming event. WWE NXT Aug 26, 2020 Results and Highlights: Karrion Kross Vacates NXT Title Due to Shoulder Injury; Breezango Defeats Imperium to Become Tag Team Champions.

Roman Reigns made his return at SummerSlam 2020 as heel character, as he speared Bray Wyatt after his match against Braun Strowman for Universal title. The new champion 'The Fiend' will face Roman Reigns and Strowman in triple threat match at Payback 2020 for Universal Championship. Apollo Crews defeated Bobby Lashley in arm wrestling match this past week on Raw and now he will defend his United States title at Payback 2020. Sasha Banks and Bayley will also defend their Women's Tag Team titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Payback 2020. The Legit Boss lost Raw Women's title to Asuka at SummerSlam 2020 and also got defeated in the rematch at Raw which was a lumberjack match. More matches can be booked at the last moment by WWE officials.

WWE Payback 2020 Live Location, Date and Television Broadcast

Location: Amway Center, Florida

Day and Date: Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2020 Through Online Streaming: WWE Payback 2020 can be watched online by subscribing to WWE Network. The upcoming event of WWE can also be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV in India.

When and Where to Watch WWE Payback 2020 in India: WWE Payback 2020 can be viewed live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India for English commentary. Fans who would love to watch the show in Hindi commentary can view SummerSlam 2020 on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD. The main show will be live from 4:30 AM IST on August 31, 2020.

After the conclusion of Payback 2020, fans will look forward to first-ever fatal 4-way iron man 60 mins match for NXT title in the upcoming episode of the black and gold brand which will feature Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. This match is taking place as Karrion Kross has vacated his title due to shoulder injury. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

