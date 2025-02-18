RAW on February 17, 2025, had much of the drama and other entertaining in-ring action. The matches including the Elimination chamber qualifiers and one on one matches in the Men’s division. Women’s division also got its sixth participant for the Elimination Chamber 2025 event. The matches were held in Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. Check out the WWE Raw match results on February 17. Kyle Walker is Fan of Triple H! Former Manchester City Star Confirms Copying WWE Superstar's ‘Spitting Water’ Entrance.

Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Even though Sami Zayn lost his qualifying match, he will be part of the Elimination chamber 2025 – but not in the main event. Sami Zayn opened the show and addressed Kevin Owens’ attack on him weeks ago. Making a case for faceoff against KO, he said, he could not forgive or forget. After Zayn demanded a match, WWE official Adam Pearce interrupted, reiterating that the match had been denied multiple times and finally made the match official—an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025

Seth Rollins and Roxanne Perez Win Elimination Chamber Qualifiers

After the previous rounds completed in the Elimination Chamber qualifier matches, all eyes were on the sixth and the final participants of the PLE’s main event. In the Men’s category Seth Rollins faced Finn Balor where the Judgement Day Member desperate for a title shot. But Rollins survive a Coup De Grace and reverse into a pinfall attempt. After escaping a crossface submission, Rollins hit a Pedigree followed by a Curb Stomp to claim the win.

In the Women’s division Roxanne Perez defeated Raquel Rodriguez to claim the final spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match. Liv Morgan already qualified for the Elimination Chamber was looking to get her Judgement Day member in but Bianca Belair and Naomi distracted Rodriguez, allowing Perez to capitalize with Pop Rox for the victory.

Penta Still Undefeated in One-on-One Matches in WWE

Penta’s entry to the WWE was much hyped with fans looking for a strong challenger in the division. The star lived up to the expectation and won all three matches played so far. He was against Pete Dunn following Penta’s brawl against Ludwig and Dunn. Despite Dunne’s offense, Kaiser’s presence distracted him, allowing Penta to hit the Penta Driver for the win. WWE Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green ‘Hilariously’ Banishes ‘Wedgie’ Move After Loss in the Elimination Chamber 2025 Qualification Match Against Naomi on Friday Night SmackDown (See Post) .

AJ Styles Records Win over Dominik Mysterio in Return

AJ Styles returned to the WWE after a long break and challenged Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member was very much confident about the win against ‘veteran’ wrestler. With Carlito at ringside, Mysterio attempted to control the match, but Styles countered his 619 attempt and avoided a Frog Splash. Styles capitalized, hitting the Styles Clash for the victory. After the match, Bronn Breakker attempted to attack Styles but accidently speared Mysterio. Bad day for Judgement Day all together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).