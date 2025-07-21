WWE are already gearing up for their upcoming SummerSlam 2025 PLE, having locked in several blockbuster matches for the Premier Live Event. WWE Monday Night Raw episode on July 21 will provide the company a chance to build up to SummerSlam, and have talents to create hype surrounding their matches, with key wrestlers already billed to make an appearance at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Becky Lynch Set To Appear

Roman Reigns made a surprise return on RAW last week and saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from an assault from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns in all likelihood addresses his former wiseman, Paul Heyman, who switched alliances to Seth Rollins. Expect an all-out brawl to take place when Reigns, Reed, and Breakker are in attendance.

Last week, CM Punk won the Gauntlet Match to earn himself a World Heavyweight title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. Punk has been on a journey to win his first WWE championship since his return, but has been foiled by Seth Rollins multiple times. Punk is expected to call out Gunther.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will present her challenger, Lyra Valkyria, with a proposal for their upcoming SummerSlam 2025 match. Both have been at loggerheads since WrestleMania 41, with a lack of mutual respect and disdain for each other.

In-Ring Action On Monday Night RAW

In tag team action, the World Tag Team Championship number one contender's match will take place on RAW, with three teams - The New Day, Creed Brothers, and LWO - in contention to challenge champions The Judgment Day. The New Day lost their titles of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last month and have been grieving ever since. Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Predictions For Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

In a clash that has been in the making for several months, Sheamus will go up against Rusev, with both wrestlers looking to prove their mantle. Rusev did gain a win over Sheamus in their last banger, but the latter wants to get his revenge.

Sami Zayn will be eager to lay his hands on Karrion Kross, who injured the former with a steel pile, weeks after facing defeat at Night of Champions 2025. Kross has lately called out Zayn for being a coward and hiding behind his most esteemed friends, which the Canadian wrestler will look to refute with his in-ring skills.

