In an explosive episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Iowa, Randy Orton made his intentions clear about putting down John Cena at Backlash, wear the undisputed title will be up for grabs in the former's hometown. Naomi made a statement on SmackDown, attacking Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill to close the show, while Nick Aldis announced a fatal four-way US Champion title match for Backlash between Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. In his first in-ring match back in WWE, Aleister Black beat The Miz, before Carmelo Hayes confronted the former in a stare-down. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, April 28: Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins Attack Sami Zayn After His Refusal To Leave RAW, Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch Match Set and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Randy Orton On John Cena and Much More from WWE SmackDown

