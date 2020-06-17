Coronavirus in India: Live Map

WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed

Sports Ahmer Shaikh| Jun 17, 2020 04:17 PM IST
WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed
WWE Performance Centre (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recorded its first coronavirus case as a developmental talent of the company tested positive for the contagious disease. In a statement issued by the professional wrestling group on Tuesday, it confirmed that an employee who was last present at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida has contracted the disease. WWE Raw June 15, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Christian in ‘Unsanctioned Match’; Seth Rollins Gets Attacked By Dominik (View Pics)

In accordance with the norms, the WWE has refrained from releasing the identity of the wrestler who tested positive. It was only stated that the individual was part of the developmental talent. They also decided not to reveal whether the wrestler was part of the NXT main roster. WWE Backlash 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Emerges Victorious Against Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain His Title (View Pics)

Following the COVID-19 positive result, WWE decided to postpone TV tapings which were to include fans at 20 percent of total seating capacity. The company, on Tuesday morning, also arranged the COVID-19 swab testing of all talent and staff. "Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on-site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately," said the statement issued by WWE. Shane McMahon Challenges The Undertaker For WrestleMania 32 Rematch; Shane O Mac Reveals During An Episode of ‘The Last Ride’

Following the test results, WWE would resume the TV tapings if most of their employees are found to be negative. The company was expected to begin tapings in presence of limited fans from this week, provided that the attendees sign a declaration that the company would not be held liable if they contract coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

