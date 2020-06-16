Shane McMahon Challenges The Undertaker For WrestleMania 32 Rematch; Shane O Mac Reveals During An Episode of ‘The Last Ride’

Shane McMahon has challenged The Undertaker for a WrestleMania 32 rematch. Shane O Mach has expressed his desire during an episode of 'The Last Ride' which is documentary currently being telecast on WWE network. This documentary covers the behind the ring life of The Undertaker, where wrestlers speak out about The Deadman aura and stardom in WWE. WWE fans of the attitude era are aware of how Shane McMahon puts his body on the line in his matches where he never shies to fly from one turnbuckle to the other. The Undertaker Regrets His Decision of Choosing Brock Lesnar Over Roman Reigns After Former Broke His WrestleMania Winning Streak.

Shane McMahon, son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, is famous for his jump from the top of the roof of the arena or from the top of the cell. Shane McMahon who fought The Undertaker four years back at WrestleMania 32 in a Hell in a Cell match took an insane risk of his career, where he jumped off the cell only to land through the commentary box table. The Undertaker did win that match, however, fans appreciated the effort of Shane O Mac. During a recent episode of 'The Last Ride', Shane McMahon revealed that the business between him and The Undertaker is unfinished. Shane feels that he should fight The Deadman once again to settle the score between them. WWE Raw June 15, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Christian in ‘Unsanctioned Match’; Seth Rollins Gets Attacked By Dominik (View Pics)

Shane McMahon Jumps Off The Cell At WrestleMania 32 During His Match Against The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, Ladder Match: SmackDown, Oct 4, 2019

Shane McMahon was last seen in action against Kevin Owens in SmackDown 20th anniversary episode which took place on Oct 4, 2019. Shane O Mac lost 'Loser Leaves The Town' ladder match against Owens and as per stipulation, he was forced to abandon Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see whether Vince McMahon shows any interest or not to his son's desire for a rematch against The Undertaker.

