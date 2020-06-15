WWE Backlash 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Emerges Victorious Against Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain His Title (View Pics)

WWE Backlash 2020 took place on June 14, 2020, at Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. Randy Orton finally manages to settle the score with Edge, as The Viper walked out victorious in what was deemed to be, 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. The match between Edge and Randy Orton, indeed will be written down in WWE history as one of the best-fought wrestling battles. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre manages to retain his title as he defeated Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE Backlash 2020. WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics)

The show kicked off with Women's Tag Team Title triple threat match. Bayley and Sasha Banks successfully defended their title against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics. Jeff Hardy had a rough night at Backlash, as he was defeated by Sheamus. Apollo Crews is still our WWE United States Champion as he defeated Andrade in his title defence match. The 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman also finished strong by defeating The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match to retain the WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking about Edge vs Randy Orton match, we saw these two wrestlers giving signature moves of all legendary wrestlers. Edge delivered Rock bottom and Killswitch to Orton which are signature moves of The Rock and Christian respectively. While Randy Orton used Pedigree and Angle Slam which belong to Triple H and Kurt Angle respectively. Both wrestlers even exchanged amigos to pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik to Make WWE Debut? 'You’re Gonna Pay’, Master of 619 Tells Seth Rollins.

Edge And Randy Orton Exchange Three Amigos

Both Randy Orton and Edge paying respect to Eddie Guerrero with the three amigos #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/1t9ghX4JtM — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 15, 2020

The Finishing Moves Used During 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Randy Orton Finally Walks Out Victorious

View this post on Instagram The winner of the #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver... #TheViper @randyorton!!! #WWEBacklash A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 14, 2020 at 7:05pm PDT

Distraction From Lana Helped Drew McIntyre to Win

Asuka Walks Out as Raw Women's Champion

Bad Day For Jeff Hardy

Asuka and Nia Jax match ended with a double count-out, hence we did not see a clear winner from Raw Women's Championship match. It will be interesting to see how Bobby Lashley reacts to his title defeat due to Lana in the upcoming episode of Raw. Backlash 2020 lived up to the expectation of fans and the night will always be remembered for Edge vs Randy Orton match. The Viper after delivering multiple RKO managed victory by hitting the punt kick to take out Edge. Randy Orton while leaving Edge whispered in his ears, 'Go home, be with Beth, be with your daughters and tell all three of them that Uncle Randy said 'hi'. Now only time will tell in coming days what future lies ahead for Randy Orton and Edge in WWE.

