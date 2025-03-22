WWE's SmackDown from Bologna, Italy was a massive one with the WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins brawled with each other on SmackDown after exchanging a few words and it was made official--that the three would go up against each other in a triple-threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Also, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens exchanged some words with the match between the two now made official for WWE WrestleMania 41. The road to WWE WrestleMania 41 just got crazier with these two big matches added to the card. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 17: John Cena Slams Fans for 'Abusive Relationship', Cody Rhodes Confronts Him; Rhea Ripley Signs WrestleMania 41 Contract and Other Exciting Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Plus, Solo Sikoa ended up costing Jacob Fatu a shot at LA Knight's US Title after he intervened in the number one contender's match between the Samoan Werewolf and Braun Strowman. Jacob Fatu was livid backstage after Braun Strowman got the win via disqualification and this might have sowed the seeds for a match between him and Solo Sikoa down the road if not at WWE WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Naomi attacked Jade Cargill during her match against one-half of women's tag team champion Liv Morgan, with the latter pinning her and scoring the win.

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Set for WWE WrestleMania 41

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

Fans in Bologna and those watching from home witnessed a chaotic brawl between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The seeds for this match was sowed at the WWE Royal Rumble where CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins had then launched a vicious attack on the 'OTC'. Earlier this month on WWE Raw, Roman Reigns made an emphatic return and laid out both these stars. Roman Reigns made his way out to the arena and revealed why he attacked both CM Punk and Seth Rollins at MSG on Raw. Seth Rollins interrupted him and CM Punk soon made his way out to the ring. He thanked Paul Heyman for handing the 'Tribal Chief on a silver platter.' The three engaged in a brawl and took turns pointing at the WWE WrestleMania 41 sign. John Cena Breaks Silence After 'Heel Turn', Hits Out at Fans at WWE Monday Night Raw on March 17 in Brussels; Cody Rhodes Confronts Him (Watch Video).

Randy Orton to Face Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

Randy Orton had made a stunning return at WWE Elimination Chamber and attacked Kevin Owens straightaway in a bid to gain retribution for the piledriver he was hit with earlier on. Randy Orton came out to the arena and exchanged a few words with Kevin Owens before saying that he wants to destroy him at WWE WrestleMania 41. The 'Viper' said that the piledriver to him made him hear voices in his head.

Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso Beat Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso beat Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team showdown. Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre got at it with each other outside the ring before the Scottish Psychopath was taken out. Shinsuke Nakamura then took out Jimmy Uso before Damian Priest intervened and hit the former US champion with the South of Heaven for the win. After the match, Drew McIntyre took out his frustration on Damian Priest, laying him out. AJ Styles to Retire in Two Years? WWE Superstar Drops Massive Hint About His Retirement Plans (Watch Video).

Braun Strowman Beat Jacob Fatu via Disqualification

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu battled each other in a number one contender's match for the US Title where Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga intervened, causing 'The Monster of All Monsters' to win and set up a match against LA Knight. Jacob Fatu was irate backstage and had a tense encounter with Solo Sikoa who said he was trying to help. Jacob Fatu yelled back at Solo Sikoa, saying, "You better watch it Uce."

Other Results/Events on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Naomi attacked Jade Cargill after she screwed her during her match against Liv Morgan. The former WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion hit the 'Oblivion' on Jade Cargill, pinning her and winning the match. Naomi assaulted Jade Cargill after the match and this feud might have a match at WWE WrestleMania 41. New tag team champions Street Profits beat Los Garza. Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair engaged in a war of words before their WWE Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).