WWE witnessed an epic episode of Monday Night Raw in Brussels which will have major implications heading into WrestleMania 41. John Cena broke his silence for the first time since viciously turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and trashed the fans, 'breaking up' with them. The usually smiling and cheerful John Cena sported a serious cold look and booed him as he made his way out. Rhea Ripley meanwhile intervened in the contract signing for the WWE Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky, beating up the two and putting her name on the dotted lines. John Cena Breaks Silence After 'Heel Turn', Hits Out at Fans at WWE Monday Night Raw on March 17 in Brussels; Cody Rhodes Confronts Him (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker defended his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio unintentionally costing his Judgement Day teammate. After the match, he and Penta had a faceoff and WWE might just have sowed the seeds for their match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Also, Seth Rollins addressed Roman Reigns' attack and said he would target them on SmackDown.

John Cena Goes Off on the Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Cody Rhodes Confronts John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

It was a bit unnatural to see John Cena not smiling and greeting fans this time around. The 'Cenation' leader sported a cold, serious look and trashed the fans, stating that he had been in an abusive relationship with them for many years and he wishes to 'break up' with them. John Cena further stated that he was neither a 'babyface' nor a 'heel' but a human being. He continued to go off on the fans before WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes came out and confronted him. He said he would love to face the John Cena he knew and not this version. Lamine Yamal Attends WWE SmackDown 2025 in Barcelona, Spain Football Sensation Meets Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Others (See Pics and Videos).

Rhea Ripley Intervenes in WWE WrestleMania 41 Contract Signing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Rhea Ripley might just have got her name included in the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 as she intervened the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky. The 'Eradicator' took out both the stars, laying them one on top of the other on the table before signing along the dotted lines. It would be a great idea to have the three in the match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Penta Beats Ludwig Kaiser

Penta overcame Ludwig Kaiser in a 'No Holds Barred' match on Raw. The match had a lot of brutality with both stars using kendo sticks and also steel chairs to get the better of each other. Eventually, the Mexican wrestler prevailed in the contest after hitting a 'Mexican Destroyer' and hitting the 'Penta Driver.'

Bron Breakker Defends Intercontinental Title Against Finn Balor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Bron Breakker successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Finn Balor. But it was not without a bit of unintentional help from Dominik Mysterio. He dragged Bron Breakker off the top rope and Finn Balor, who was perched on top, lost his balance. The Intercontinental Champion made the most of this and pinned Finn Balor to retain his title. After the match, the Judgement Day attacked Bron Breakker but Penta made the save and had a face-off against the champion.

Seth Rollins Addresses Roman Reigns and CM Punk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

Seth Rollins said he would be seeing the 'boys' Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Friday in the aftermath of what happened on Raw last week. Roman Reigns returned and brutally assaulted both Seth Rollins and CM Punk and the 'Visionary' is expected to have a confrontation with either of the two on SmackDown, which takes place on March 21 in Italy.

Other Results/Events

Jey Uso defeated Austin Theory and fended off an attack from Gunther who attempted another ambush. Jey Uso took the title off Gunther and held it high above as the 'Ring General' looked on. Dakota Kai beat Ivy Nile by hitting the GTK but not before Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee came running after the Creed Brothers and Chad Gable. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee were able to beat the Creed Brothers but a mysterious luchador came out and attacked the LWO.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).