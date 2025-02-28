In the second World Wrestling Entertainment Premier Live Event of 2025, the much-awaited Elimination Chamber 2025 takes place on March 2 and will feature men's and women's chamber matches, respectively apart from other personal feud clashes, which will set the tone for the upcoming WrestleMania 42. The Elimination Chamber 2025 will be aired live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, and will first-ever chamber PLE at this venue, which last hosted a WWE event in 2002, which was the iconic WrestleMania X8. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

The main attraction of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will be the men's and women's chamber matches, where the winner gets a confirmed title match at WrestleMania 41. This will also be the last Elimination Chamber PLE that John Cena will actively participate in, which is also expected to see a face-off between WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, and 'Final Boss' The Rock, which could decide the path for the former heading into WrestleMania 41.

In India, WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will be telecasted at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2. Fans can check out live telecast and online streaming viewing options for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in India below. The Rock 'Final Boss' Unveils New Orleans As Host City for WWE WrestleMania 42.

Where to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Matches in India?

The official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India are Sony Sports Network in India, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Elimination Chamber 2025 on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 TV Channels. For the live streaming options of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, scroll below.

How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Matches Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans can find an online viewing option for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, which will need a subscription. The Elimination Chamber 2025 is expected to kick off the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 in style.

