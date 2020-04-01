Apple Acquires Dark Sky App; Will Shut Down Android & Wear OS Apps in July

Apple Logo. (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, April 1: Apple has acquired popular weather app Dark Sky and will shut down the Android and Wear OS apps in July. Terms of the deal was not disclosed. According to Dark Sky, service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund. Apple iPhone 9 Aka iPhone SE 2 Likely to Be Launched on April 5, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy," Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman said in a statement on Tuesday. "There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone," he added. "Our API service for existing customers is not changing today, but we will no longer accept new signups. The API will continue to function through the end of 2021," said Grossman. Apple Watch Series 6 Reportedly To Come With A Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor.

There will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time. It will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store. The Dark Sky website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers. Dark Sky's Android app has been downloaded more than a million times.