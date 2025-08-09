Cupertino, August 9: The Apple iPhone 17 series is the highly anticipated smartphone lineup that will likely launch globally around the second week of September 2025. Apple has reportedly implemented major changes in the iPhone 17 lineup in terms of design, performance, AI features, batteries, cameras, and more. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Max models are expected to debut this year with A19 series chips.

The Apple iPhone 17 series will not include the long-running 'Plus' variant in 2025. Instead, reports and leaks suggest that the 'Air' variant could replace it. iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's slimmest smartphone yet, measuring just 5.5mm to 6.25mm in thickness. As per the leaks, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max series could come with a rectangular-shaped bump around the camera, similar to the Pixel 9 series. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Price, Specifications and Feature; Here’s Everything To Know About the Upcoming OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Smartphone in India on August 11, 2025.

Apple iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

Aesthetically, the upcoming iPhone 17 model (base variant) will likely continue the same dual-camera setup and design as the iPhone 16 model. The iPhone 17 price in India is expected to start at INR 89,000. In the United States, it could cost around USD 849 (around INR 74,000). The price would reportedly be for the 256GB storage, not 128GB, which will be the default. Key features could be a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, 48MP+12MP rear cameras, a 12MP selfie camera, a 6.3-inch ProMotion 120Hz display and an A19 chipset.

Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

Apple's slimmest model, iPhone 17 Air, is expected to have a 2,800mAh equivalent battery, a single 48MP primary camera, a 24MP selfie camera, and an A19 chipset. It may have a 6.6-inch or 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air price in India could be around INR 99,990.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly have major design changes, including a rectangular bump on the rear. The triangular camera placement will likely remain the same. It may have 48MP+12MP+48MP triple cameras on the rear and a 24MP selfie camera. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro could have a 6.3-inch display, an A19 Pro chipset, and a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro Price in India could be around INR 1,29,000 or INR 1,45,000. Vivo V60 5G Launch Set on August 12, 2025 in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Confirmed Specifications, Colourways, Features and Likely Price.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could start around INR 1,64,900. The device will keep the same design as the Pro variant and the same A19 Pro processor. However, Apple's top-end variant could come with the 5,000mAh equivalent (largest) battery in the iPhone 17 series. The display will reportedly be 6.9 inches large, and the smartphone will likely boast triple 48MP cameras on the rear. iPhone 17 Pro Max could also come with a 24MP selfie camera.

