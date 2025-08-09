OPPO K13 Turbo 5G has been set to launch in India on August 11, 2025, with a dual-camera design, powerful processors, and batteries. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G price in India is expected to start around CNY 1,999 (around INR 24,000) in China, and the top variant could cost up to CNY 2,499 (around INR 30,000). In India, the Chinese smartphone maker could launch it around the INR 35,000 to INR 40,000 price range. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G, part of the OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G, will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, Android 15, 50MP+8MP rear and 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone could have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is expected to boast a 6.8-inch OLED 120Hz display with 1.5K resolution and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 11, 2025; Check All Details Here.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Launch on August 11, 2025

Built for peak play, hour after hour. Enjoy smooth 120fps gaming with sharp, real-feel vibrations from the X-axis Linear Motor. Stay cool with Bypass Charging, 25°C for 3 hrs, 30°C for 1 hr. Launching 11 Aug, 12 PM.#OPPOK13TurboSeries #LiveUnstoppable #OPphone #FANtastiK pic.twitter.com/nGdR9pTY95 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 9, 2025

