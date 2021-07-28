New Delhi: Apple has said that the iPhone revenue set a June quarter record of $39.6 billion, growing 50 per cent year-over-year and exceeding its own expectations. The iPhone 12 family continued to be in very high demand across the world including in India. iPhone 13 Latest News Update: Apple's Upcoming Phone Could Support 25W Wired Fast Charging.

"For iPhone, this quarter saw very strong double digit growth in each geographic segment, and we continue to be heartened by our customer's response to the iPhone 12 lineup," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the earnings call late on Tuesday.

"We're only in the early innings of 5G, but already it's incredible performance and speed have made a significant impact on how people can get the most out of our technology," Cook added.

The active installed base of iPhones reached a new all-time high. Apple already has an installed base of more than 1 billion iPhones. According to Cook, Customers love iPhone 12 for its superfast 5G speeds, A14 Bionic chip and Adobe vision camera never seen before in a phone. In the June quarter, wearables, home and accessories grew 36 per cent year-over-year to $8.8 billion, setting new June quarter revenue records in every geographic segment.

"The MacBook Air with M1 is gaining rapid adoption among many leading enterprise organisations," Apple said.

"For Mac, despite supply constraints, we set a June quarter record of $8.2 billion, up 16 per cent over last year. This exceptional level of sales success has been driven by the very enthusiastic customer response to our new Macs, powered by the M1 chip, which we most recently brought to our newly redesigned iMac," said Luca Maestri, CFO, Apple.

"Paid subscriptions continue to show strong growth. We now have more than 700 million paid subscriptions across the services on our platform, which is up more than 150 million from last year, and nearly four times the number of paid subscriptions we had only four years ago," Maestri informed.

In Services vertical, Apple reached an all-time revenue record of $17.5 billion. iPad performance was also strong with revenue of $7.4 billion, up 12 per cent in spite of significant supply constraints.

