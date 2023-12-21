Mumbai, December 21: Apple Vision Pro is a highly anticipated mix-reality headset that will reportedly launch in February 2024. According to the reports , the production of Apple Vision Pro is already going on at full speed in China, but the tech giant has kept the information private for now. Apple is expected to soon announce the official release date of its Vision Pro in February. The device will reportedly cost $3,500 and may have a limited supply.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the customer-bound units will be ready by the end of January and in February, Apple will plan its retail debut. The report mentioned that the company emailed the software developers on December 20 and encouraged them to "get ready" for Apple Vision Pro by testing their apps. Trinity Gaming Launches Virtual Gaming Campaign ‘Gamerz Night Live’ Collaborating With Lenovo, Intel and YouTube To Reshape Indian Creator Economy.

Apple Vision Pro To Launch in February 2024:

According to a report by The Verge, the tech giant is "preparing Apple store employees to guide new users, adjust fitting, and deal with prescription lens options. According to the Bloomberg report by Mark Gunman, Apple is trying to make an excellent first impression with new retail stores and more inventory room for the device. The stores will reportedly have light seals, head strips, and prescription lenses.

Apple wants customers to have a smoother experience with its Apple Vision Pro headset. The device will reportedly blend virtual reality and augmented reality, giving users a unique experience. As per reports, the Apple Vision Pro will launch with VisionOS, which is currently under development. The Bloomberg report said Apple Vision Pro's planned timeline was pushed back due to "production hiccups or other snags". Xiaomi Fires Three Employees for Spreading Rumours and Misinformation About Its First EV SU7.

The report said that Apple would launch an app for the Apple Vision Pro, which could scan customers' heads to determine and choose the ideal band and light seal options. Apple first unveiled its Vision Pro in June during a conference and may soon announce more features of the device ahead of the official launch.

