When we hear "artificial intelligence," we imagine something fantastic, like a giant robot. However, AI has long been around us, even in places where we think it doesn't exist. For example, did you know that AI filters spam in your mail? Although back in 2004, when the movie "I, Robot" was released, it seemed impossible. This article will explain what AI means, how it is used in live dealer Andar Bahar, why we need AI and explore what AI is all about.

What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence, in simple terms, is a technique that allows a computer, computer-controlled robot, or software to think intelligently, just like a human. AI is achieved by studying models of the human brain and analyzing the cognitive process. This research results in the development of intelligent software and systems. Artificial intelligence is a program that filters spam in emails, shows ads based on your location, interests and search queries, and a voice assistant in a smartphone/speaker or software that drives an uncrewed car.

Artificial intelligence is commonly divided into four simple categories.

Reactive. These machines have minimal memory and a "field of action." For example, artificial intelligence in chess is designed only to analyze the player's actions and select the best option to continue the party.

AI with limited memory—is the most common category of artificial intelligence these days. For example, AI in drones or voice assistants are all AI with little memory. However, the size of this memory and its limitations are a bit arbitrary.

AI with a theory of mind. The current research field is for significant reasons in all sorts of labs. This AI will not have full consciousness but only a semblance of the human brain. Such an AI will understand human emotions and even be able to maintain a normal conversation, be part of society, and not just answer questions like virtual assistants. Scientists expect to use AI with a theory of mind in psychological research, but no such AI exists yet.

A self-conscious AI. It may not be such a distant future. A Google engineer recently said that an AI created at the company "gave itself away," noting that it did not want to "die," that is, be disabled. Perhaps ordinary people know nothing, and such AIs already exist - they are fully aware of what they are, where they are and what they want.

The first principles of AI were laid down by the American computer scientist John McCarthy, who coined the term "artificial intelligence."

How AI Differs From the Workings of the Human Brain

The primary purpose of artificial intelligence is to simulate the human brain but strip it of its flaws. Roughly speaking, AI is a superhuman who never sleeps, can absorb information quickly, does not procrastinate, and analyzes events without relying on his emotions. Humans can solve many problems and learn to solve those that we have not encountered before. The current state of AI does not allow it to act similarly. But you can see what that might look like in 2001: A Space Odyssey. In 1968, Stanley Kubrick showed the HAL 9000 AI, which could solve common human problems and continually overcome new challenges based on the information it received, just as humans do. But, it did it, shall we say, in a unique way.

Today, AI is still different from the human brain. For example, it does not have an awareness of such things as:

Physical objects exist in three-dimensional reality and persist even if you can't see them.

Objects have numerous properties and are subject to physical laws, such as gravity.

Time goes on and imposes a particular order on the actions in the environment.

Objects in motion usually follow predictable trajectories, such as falling, rolling, etc.

Causes can predictably lead to consequences.

Actions taken by humans (or weak artificial intelligence) can affect the future, which can affect humans.

For example, a person is driving a car and sees a playground next to the roadway where a child is playing with a ball. The driver immediately considers that the child with the ball is somewhere nearby, meaning either the ball could roll onto the roadway or run out onto it. Or maybe the child will run out after the ball. Of course, the existence of a child with a ball in the playground does not mean that the above events are bound to happen. But the driver keeps it in mind, even subconsciously, preparing to react to the situation if necessary.

AI is another matter. Let's imagine that a Tesla, for example, is driving down the same road. The baby car with the ball only exists for the AI once it's in the camera lens. And once it's gone, the AI will forget about it immediately. But, of course, the AI can react instantly if a child is on the road. Of course, the software of modern machines can even predict the trajectory of the ball, the speed of the object and the child. But it is possible only if the thing and the child are in its field of vision. In other cases, there is nothing beyond the camera for the AI.

Why Artificial Intelligence Is Needed

Why do we need AI? To improve human life. To simplify it wherever possible. It can relate to issues such as saving time (AI calculates information faster) and working in dangerous conditions. Consider the main goals of AI and its development.

AI can reduce the number of human errors. AI will not replace human intuition and knowledge, but unlike humans, AI is energized and relaxed.

AI can work in dangerous jobs, such as factories, where humans can be injured or significantly harmed.

AI can be used for routine work, such as sorting through garbage.

AI is available to work 24/7. One of the most active areas of AI research right now is chatbots.

AI works faster than humans and can quickly diagnose faults, using a combination of classic artificial intelligence techniques and machine learning algorithms to find connections not available to humans.

AI is advancing social media. Today, almost every social network can greet a user with clarifying questions about interests and then learn how to tailor relevant content.

Artificial Intelligence

Results

Right now, AI is actively developing on all fronts. But, no matter how you look at it, it is primarily essential for businesses. Companies want to optimize workflows, increase efficiency, and, of course, get more profits. As consumers, we will get the byproducts of these desires: new assistants, uncrewed cars, neural networks, and so on. Whether the future will be scary, we don't know. But it will be interesting.