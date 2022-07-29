Asus officially launched the Zenfone 9 smartphone on Thursday. The new smartphone from the Taiwanese tech giant comes packed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 4,300mAh battery and more. Asus Zenfone 9 comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB. The base model is available for sale in Taiwan, whereas other variants are available for pre-order. Asus Zenfone 9 Launch Set for July 28, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Asus Zenfone 9 comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 50MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor.

Asus Zenfone 9 (Photo Credits: Asus)

The handset packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Asus Zenfone 9 is priced at EUR 800 (approximately Rs 65,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

