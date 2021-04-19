WhatsApp users in India have reported that they are receiving a link on WhatsApp claiming to turn the app's theme from Green to Pink. The link also reportedly claims to promise new features to the users. This new link has been spreading like fire on WhatsApp and you must stay safe from it because it is malware. If you have received this link then do not click on it because it is a virus. WhatsApp Privacy Update: After India, Brazil Targets Upcoming Messaging App's New Privacy Policy Update.

It is important to note that no link can change WhatsApp's logo or theme to Pink by just clicking on it. If there would be a change in the logo or theme, then the Facebook-owned company will officially announce the same. This malware link has been reportedly introduced to trick WhatsApp users and steal access to their accounts. Cybersecurity members have also reportedly suggested that clicking on any suspicious WhatsApp Pink installation link received on WhatsApp will hack users' phone and hackers can get access to their WhatsApp accounts.

Beware!! Only Android Users are being affected by #WhatsappPink Virus. Please avoid clicking any link which is claiming to change your @WhatsApp to pink with more features. It will start sending messages to all of your contacts. Data also might be hacked. @journoprasoon #InfoSec https://t.co/GoyRz5B6b4 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021

Cybersecurity expert 'Rajshekhar Rajaharia' also made users aware of this malware link by sharing it on social media. Here's how you can stay safe from this WhatsApp's Pink installation link malware.

1. Identify the link, check the keywords, spelling errors and grammatical mistakes in the URL.

2. Avoid clicking on links that promise gifts and unofficial changes to the app.

3. Do not share a suspicious link to other WhatsApp groups, family or friends

4. Check the official website of WhatsApp and look if there is any feature announced by the company that changes its logo from Green to Pink.

