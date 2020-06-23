Recently you may have seen Hashtags #DeleteTikTok, #BanTikTok, #UninstallTiktok and other similar hashtags trending on social media for more than one reasons. The quick and easy video making and sharing Chinese app has its headquarters in Beijing and is owned by ByteDance. However, it has currently been facing the ire of the current situation wherein tension between India and China have intensified at LAC. While the app has nothing to do with it and even the government of India is on TikTok, enraged people are flooding the internet with posts against the Chinese app. Somehow, it is the app, in particular, that is facing the maximum anger but it is for sure everywhere on social media.

However, all this didn't start now ever since 2018-19 when the app was first accused of serving child porn and other forms of XXX porn on its platform, the rage existed among people against the app. That even caused the Indian government to ban the app temporarily. This year TikTok was at the receiving end once again with hashtags such as #BanTikTok and #UninstallTiktok after the YouTube vs TikTok debate fuelled by YouTube CarryMinati. Soon it was followed by TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui's video that was accused of "glorifying acid attacks". Although, TikTok has suspended Siddiqui from the platform the hatred doesn't seem to have cooled down. However, while all these things are taking place, do you even know how to uninstall or delete your profile from TikTok? If not, then let us tell you how! TikTok App Banned in India for Promoting Porn and Adult Videos While Instagram, YouTube and Twitter Freely Serve XXX Content to Their Users.

Also recently a piece of fake news was doing rounds owing to the hatred against TikTok that said, Ministry of Electronics & IT (Meity) had placed restrictions on several "Chinese applications" in India. It claimed that Apple and Google must restrict Chinese-origin apps on Google Play and App Store with "immediate effect." The alleged list of Chinese-origin apps in the viral fake message included TikTok, Clash of Kings, Game of Sultans, Vigo Video, and more. However, here is a fact-check debunking the fake news after PIB issued a clarification.

How to Uninstall TikTok?

Uninstalling TikTok or any other app is simpler than deleting the app. All you have to do is open Google Play Store or Apple App Store and type the name of the app once you get it, you'll find two options if you have the app on your phone: Open or Uninstall, you will have to click on Uninstall. Some phones also have the feature directly on the app icon. For that, you have to press the app icon for a little less that one min you will get the option to uninstall the app. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

However, you must know that this will only remove the app and not delete your profile, which means if you re-install the app, you can log in to your profile.

How to delete TikTok?

Here’s a step-by-step process on how you and delete your TikTok account

Open TikTok app and on your profile click on the three dots at the top of your phone screen.

On "Manage my account" option when you scroll down you'll find the Delete my account option, click on that.

You'll be asked to verify your details and then soon be redirected to delete account page

Click on Delete Account option and then “Delete”.

How To Delete Tik Tok Account (Watch Video):

However, remember that if you plan on deleting the TikTok account your profile will first be deactivated for 30 days similar to Facebook and then delete it after 30 days and if you even log in the meantime even once your account will be re-activated again.

