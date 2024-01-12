Mumbai, January 12: Recently, tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta and others announced laying off their employees, and now Discord joins them. In August 2023, the popular messaging service Discord laid off 4% of its workforce, about 37 employees. In 2024, Discord has made a strategic move to increase its operational efficiency and reportedly laid off 17% of its employees. The Discord layoff will reportedly affect nearly 170 employees working in different company departments.

According to the report by Business Today, Discord also offered its sacked employees five months of salary and benefit continuation. The report also mentioned that the instant messaging provider provided three months of outplacement services and equity vesting of awards set on February 1, 2024. Google Layoffs 2024: Tech Giant Laying Off Hundred of Employees From Augmented Reality Division, Fitbit Leaders Reportedly Leave Company.

The report said that Discord CEO Jason Citron highlighted that the decision was not made out of hostility but as a necessary step for providing better services to the users of the platform and improving its business. The report said that the CEO wishes to uphold Discord's mission in the long run. The CEO reportedly focused on bringing more agility to the organisation.

The report said that the Discord layoffs is not related to the financial situation of the company. As per the report, Discord raised $1 billion in funding with a cash balance of $700 million. In 2024, Discord plans to achieve higher profitability and a potential public offering. The memo given to the employees included receipt of individual emails by 10:30 AM Pacific Time and reportedly confirmed the impact on their employment. Amazon Layoffs: Amazon’s Audible Is Laying Off 5% of Its Workforce, Marking Third Round of Job Cuts in Tech Industry.

Discord is among the popular instant messaging and VoIP service providers, allowing users to send text, images, files, videos, and other multimedia files along with services like calls and communication. The platform offers services in 30 languages and allows Discord users to enjoy services to build communities and discussions over gaming, personal chatting, and more topics. The platform is widely popular among developers, gamers, and friends.

