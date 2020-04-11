Easter 2020 Traditions Explained by Google Arts and Culture: Tech Giant Egg-Cellently Describes How Easter Sunday Is Celebrated Across the World

Easter Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

It is just a few more hours to Easter Sunday 2020. Are you excited? We know we are! Easter brings you, celebrations and great food along with families and friends spending quality time together. Although there will not be any Easter Eggs hunt outside, we can still make the holiday memorable in many other. One of that would be to know Easter traditions from around the world. Don’t worry, it will not take you much longer, and the ride is fun, thanks to Google Arts and Culture. The tech giant is egg-cellently celebrating Easter Sunday by providing explanations on Easter traditions and how it is observed across the world. If you want to know how we can access the information, we herewith the step-by-step guidance. Happy Easter 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Sticker Wishes, Easter Sunday Images, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Send on Christian Observance.

Searching ‘Easter’ or ‘Easter 2020’ and other related terms will take you to a banner in the top-right corner of the results page. There are a pink bow-wearing bunny, yellow chicken and baby chick hatching from an Easter egg. There is a knowledge-panel, links to an interactive exhibit from Google Arts and Culture about, “Easter traditions around the world,” including the history of the holiday. How to Hard Boil Eggs For Easter 2020? Here's a Step-By-Step Guide to Colour Easter Eggs Easily at Home This Sunday.

The illustrations include Egg hunting, Easter Tree, the blooming of spring flowers, Easter pastries, cakes and bread, hot cross buns, chocolate eggs and bunnies, Easter Bilby, the flying bells and obviously egg dying and carving. The explanations include beautiful illustrations. If you want to know more about Easter traditions, you can click HERE and visit Google Arts and Culture.

There is so much more to know about Easter. It is a significant celebration among Christians, and the traditions are popular across the world. While this year’s observation will be different, unlike what it has always been, we hope to make this Easter Sunday worth remembering. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy Easter 2020.