How to Hard Boil Eggs For Easter 2020? Here's a Step-By-Step Guide to Colour Easter Eggs Easily at Home This Sunday

Come Easter and everybody gets busy with making the festive eggs. From hard-boiling it to colouring it, making Easter eggs is quite a task. As Easter 2020 has almost arrived, we bring to you the easiest way in which you can hard boil eggs. Coloured Easter eggs are traditional to practise and over the years it has become a norm. Nowadays, people use creative methods to make their eggs look interesting. While Easter celebrations have been cut short this year due to coronavirus lockdown, people are celebrating the festival with their families at home. In the meanwhile, check out a step-by-step guide on 'How to hard boil eggs for Easter' easily at home. For the process, a big pot, water, strainer or spider, a dozen eggs, timer, large bowl, and ice water are required.

Step by Step on How to Hard Boil Eggs for Easter

Boil water and fill a big pot with two-thirds of it.

Lower the eggs in the boiling water using a strained.

Low to simmer and let the eggs be at the bottom of the pot.

After 10 minutes immediately transfer it to ice water. Let it cool until easy to handle. Alternatively, you can also transfer the eggs to the refrigerator.

After 10 minutes immediately transfer it to ice water. Let it cool until easy to handle. Alternatively, you can also transfer the eggs to the refrigerator.

You hard-boiled egg is now ready, you can now decorate it using various shades.

Now, let us tell you a secret. Do you want your Easter eggs to be the brightest? Instead of using white eggs use the brown ones! Yes, coloured brown eggs make them even more vibrant! Meanwhile, we hope you celebrate Easter Sunday with your family at home this year. We wish everyone celebrating 'Happy Easter'!