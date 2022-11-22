New Delhi, November 22: Elon Musk on Tuesday greeted millions of Indian followers with 'Namaste' as he paused Blue service with verification again which was scheduled to be launched from November 29.

"I am having a great time. Namaste," tweeted Musk, as he understands that India is a key market for Twitter and several Indian-origin software engineers are working at the company. Elon Musk Announces ‘Holding Off’ Relaunch of Twitter’s $8 Blue Verified ‘Untill There Is High Confidence of Stopping Impersonation’.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk Greets Indian Followers With Namaste

Namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

He also said that he is holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. "Will probably use different colour check for organizations than individuals," said Musk. Elon Musk Says Twitter Added 'All-Time High' 1.6 Millions Daily Active Users This Past Week.

On his Namaste tweet, several follower also greeted him along with sarcasm. "He wants Indian engagement on twitter," posted one follower. "Looks like Indians on your team are teaching you well!" posted another.

"Namaskar," said another follower. Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).