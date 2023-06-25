New Delhi, June 25: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday once again criticised traditional media, saying by the time they publish anything, it’s not news anymore.

A staunch critic of traditional new publishers, Musk said the stories nowadays have a negative tone which is depressing. “The thing about the traditional news is that, by the time they actually publish anything, it’s not news anymore,” he posted in a tweet. Elon Musk Says 'Disturbing' After Emma Vigeland Supports Schools That Allow Kids to Read Books With Graphic Deception of Blowjob and Instructions About Grindr-Like Dating Apps.

“And the stories usually have a negative tone, so it’s depressing,” the Twitter owner added. In April, Musk said that his micro-blogging platform has become a "serious danger" to traditional media outlets, as he restored legacy Blue check marks for influential users and celebrities.

Mario Nawfal, Co-founder and CEO at NFT Tech and founder of International Blockchain Consulting (IBC), said in a tweet that he never realised how much the media hates Musk until this week.

The tech billionaire replied: "Yup. Twitter is a serious danger to their ability to control the narrative." Musk has always been at the loggerheads with traditional media. Elon Musk Shares Funny Meme on 'Civil War' in Russia After Wagner Group Turns Against Vladimir Putin, Says 'Don't Even Trust Nobody'.

After facing a severe backlash, Musk-run Twitter in April removed "government-funded media" labels on all accounts belonging to traditional publications and digital news outlets. The micro-blogging platform also placed the 'publicly-funded' label to the BBC account and applied the 'government-funded' label to the US-based NPR.

Twitter later placed more 'government-funded media' labels on the accounts of global news outlets like Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC Australia), Australia's Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), New Zealand's public broadcaster RNZ, Sweden's SR Ekot and SVT, and Catalonia's TV3.cat.

