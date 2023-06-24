Twitter CEO and Tesla Chief on Saturday reacted to Emma Vigeland's statement where she defended schools that allowed young children to access books that show graphic depictions of blowjobs. In an interview with Tim Pool, Emma Vigeland went defended schools that allow young children to access books that show graphic depictions of blowjobs. She also defended the school's decision to allow books that give instructions on how to use hookup apps like Grindr. Reacting to Emma Vigeland's statement, Elon Musk called it "Disturbing". Elon Musk Shares Funny Meme on 'Civil War' in Russia After Wagner Group Turns Against Vladimir Putin, Says 'Don't Even Trust Nobody'.

Disturbing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 24, 2023

