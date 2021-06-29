Empirics Asia, a non-profit media organization founded in January 2021 by Melvin Poh and Harshul Srivastava has recently launched the Empirics Asia Podcast, the world’s very first educational podcast show that is entirely run, delivered and managed by a machine-learning artificial intelligence without human involvement. Empirics promises that the podcast show will efficiently deliver concise and relevant content that aims to expand the personal knowledge of its audiences through all social fields.

The podcast incorporates a proprietary machine-learning artificial intelligence that has been developed by Empirics Asia. This artificial intelligence will actively curate, edit and produce each episode by drawing upon the vast content network from Empirics’ existing digital publishing infrastructure.

Through complex algorithms that determine topic relevance and ongoing trends, the artificial intelligence will actively decide which episode to produce on a daily basis. Ultimately, it will also deliver each episode through an advanced narration technology that seeks to naturalistically imitate human voice. By reactively studying user feedback and data analytics, the Empirics artificial intelligence will also learn and improve its own efficiency of managings the podcast.

Empirics Asia claims that its innovative podcast represents the first instance in human history where a digital show entirely produced and managed by an artificial intelligence has been launched to educate humans. The organization has stated that it strongly believes by incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence, audiences will be able to gain educational value in a way that was never before possible.

The Empirics Asia Podcast is now available on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts. The organization has stated that the podcast will remain free with no commercialization as it doubles down on its commitment to facilitating open-access knowledge.