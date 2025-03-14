Epic Games Store acknowledged an issue which affected the PC users while attempting to update the Epic Games Launcher. PC users attempting to update Epic Games Launcher from version 18.0.0 to 18.1.2 encountered an error message during the update process. In response, Epic Games clarified and said, “If you receive this message you can resolve it by pressing “OK” in the error window as your update has been applied successfully.” Xbox Announces Copilot for Gaming: AI Assistant Coming Soon To Enhance Skills With Expert Coaching and Enjoy Social Gaming Experience (Watch Video).

Epic Games Store Acknowledges Update Issue for PC Users

We are aware that some players are receiving an error message when trying to update the Epic Games Launcher from 18.0.0 to 18.1.2 on PC. If you receive this message you can resolve it by pressing “OK” in the error window as your update has been applied successfully. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 13, 2025

