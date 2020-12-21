Shenzhen, China, December. 10, 2020: NTONPOWER, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its new power strip with an 18W USB-C charging port.

2020 is a year of COVID-19, and while people are starting to work from home, they are also demanding more efficiency than usual. When it comes to a desk set up with a lot of electronics, we need to keep our laptops, mobile phones and audio powered on. The new product comes with a USB-C port introduced by NTONPOWER is a perfect solution.

From the charging function, It is equipped with one USB-C port, one USB-A port and three AC sockets to charge multiple devices. Among them, USB-C Power Delivery provides an optimized 18W charging to almost all USB-C devices, including phones, tablets, and more. You are able to charge an iPhone12 to 60% in just 30 minutes, which is 2.5 times faster than 5W original Apple chargers. It not only helps users to charge efficiently, but also saves multiple chargers to simplify the space, a sweet assistant for business travel.

From the design, inspired by horologe, the industrial designers of NTONPOWER designed the product into a round shape, so that the three wide-spaced outlets are separated enough to fit big plugs without hindering each other. Secondly, this design can keep the cords and wires from being cross and tangled, and stay organized and neat. When placed on our desks, it aesthetically improves taste. Meanwhile, the concept of clocks also reminds people to make good use of time when working to achieve efficiency.

In terms of safety performance, the NTONPOWER flat plug power strip is made of high strength fire-resistance ABS+PC shell, making it fireproof up to 1382 F. And using a high-efficiency conductive copper structural design maximizes the speed of heat dissipation. The product has passed UL standard （UL 62368-1）tests, and its life supports more than 10000 times’ inserts and pulls.

At present, the product is only available for the US standard, and promotional price is $24.99, sales on NTONPOWER official website and Amazon US. The European standard’s fast-charging USB-C power strip will be available in March 2021.

About NTONPOWER

NTONPOWER is a leading brand from China that has specialized in charging technology for about 5 years. The name of NTONPOWER originated from the great man Newton. His rigorous and innovative scientific spirit has injected our brand culture, inspiring our team to take excellent product quality as the core, to achieve the ultimate in products, enable people's lives to become more convenient and secure, power up your life.

