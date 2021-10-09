New Delhi, October 9: Facebook and its apps faced another outage for the second time in a week on Friday. Social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were down with Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, saying that these app outages were reported for some global users. According to reports, Facebook and its family of apps were inaccessible to people for about two hours on Friday afternoon. This is the second time in a week that the social network experienced widespread problems with its services.

Soon after, Facebook took to Twitter and apologised to users around the world for disruption to its services—Instagram, Messenger, and Workplace. On Monday, Facebook had issued an explanation for the outage saying that it was due to a configuration issue. "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience", Facebook said.

"We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week", another tweet read. Facebook Blames Outage on Error During Routine Maintenance.

Here are the tweets by Facebook:

We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

DownDetector, which tracks outages, showed spikes in reports of problems accessing or using Facebook, photo-sharing app Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Facebook said its apps and products were impacted by the latest outage on Friday and said another faulty configuration change at its computing platform was to blame for its second global outage this week. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down: Facebook Apologises to Users After Global Outage.

Some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds during the latest outage and others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger and access other apps. People took to Twitter to share memes and jokes about the second service disruption this week.

