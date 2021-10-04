Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered an outage globally, including India on Monday. Users were not able to send and receive messages on the messaging app. After the outage, Facebook apologised to its users for the inconvenience. "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience" said the social media giant. Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Down: Social Media Apps Suffer Global Outage.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience: Facebook pic.twitter.com/pFemMSdIkk — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)