Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download via the Apple App Store. Previously, the battle royale game was only available for Android users. iOS users can head over to Apple App Store, search for 'Battlegrounds Mobile India', tap on 'Get' and authenticate themselves using their Apple ID credentials or Face ID. Battlegrounds Mobile India Hits 50M Downloads on Play Store.

The battle-royale game is 1.9GB in size. So iOS users need to have an iPhone running on iOS 11.0 or later to play the game seamlessly.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: BGMI)

Earlier this week, Krafton announced that the game has crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store after a month of its release. To celebrate this achievement, the game developer sent a permanent Galaxy Messenger Set to all players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In addition to this, Krafton is still hosting an Independence Day Mahotsav which was commenced to celebrate India's 75th Independence day. The event will last till tomorrow and BGMI players will get rewards including the temporary AWM skin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).