New Delhi, September 12: Google has introduced a new update in Gmail by bringing a dedicated "purchase tracking view" along with improved promotional insights for its users. The purchase tracking view feature began rolling out globally on September 11, 2025, across mobile and web platforms for personal Google accounts. Alongside this, the company is also enhancing the "Promotions" category in Gmail.

The new purchase tracking view in Gmail is designed to bring all purchase details and delivery updates into a single place. Instead of digging through multiple emails, users will now be able to see every upcoming package delivery organised in one list. It is said to provide a better understanding of package statuses for users to keep track of their deliveries. As per a blog post of Google, the tech giant said, "If you're a fan of order tracking in Gmail, we think you’re going to love this update. This new view starts rolling out today on mobile and web to users around the world with personal Google accounts." Seedream 4.0: TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches AI Image Model To Rival Google DeepMind’s ‘Nano Banana’; Check Features and Other Details.

Packages scheduled to arrive within the next 24 hours will still appear at the top of your main inbox and will also be highlighted in a summary card within the relevant purchase email. Google is also updating the Promotions category in Gmail to make it more user-friendly.

As per the company, the Promotions tab in Gmail will soon include a "most relevant" promotional emails, which will allow users to quickly view updates from frequently engaged brands and important senders. Additionally, Gmail will introduce "nudges" to surface upcoming deals and time-sensitive offers, so that users don’t miss the opportunities. Moto Pad 60 NEO Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Motorola Tablet Launched in India.

Google said, "While we’re excited about this new experience, we want to give users control over how they want these emails to be sorted. If you prefer to see these emails like they are today, you can simply select the option to sort promotional emails by "most recent” instead of “most relevant.”"

