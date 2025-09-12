New Delhi, September 12: TikTok parent company ByteDance has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) image model called Seedream 4.0. The new model brings image creation and editing within one integrated system to offer more versatility for its users. It is said to rival to Google DeepMind’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also referred to as "Nano Banana." Seedream 4.0 highlights ByteDance’s push to strengthen its presence in the competitive AI industry.

Seedream 4.0 allows users to upload multiple reference images and generate several outputs simultaneously to enhance the creative workflow. As per a report of India Today, citing ByteDance, the company’s Seedream 4.0 has outperformed Google DeepMind’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. The model reportedly demonstrated stronger results across multiple performance metrics in ByteDance’s internal assessments. AI in Propaganda: China’s Expanding Use of Generative Tools To Spread State Smear Campaigns, Build Social Media Persona To Influence Global Audience Raises Serious Concerns.

ByteDance Seedream 4.0 Features

Seedream 4.0 is a next-generation image creation AI model that combines image generation and editing. The integration allows the model to handle complex multimodal tasks, like knowledge-based creation, advanced reasoning, and maintaining reference consistency. The ByteDance-owned platform said, "With much faster inference speed than its predecessor, the model can produce stunning, high-definition images at up to 4K resolution."

ByteDance Seedream 4.0 comes with advanced image creation and editing abilities, making it one of the most refined AI models in its category. ByteDance-owned Seedream said, "Create high-quality images or make precise edits with just one single sentence. Turn your words into visuals and watch them come to life." Microsoft Planning To Integrate Anthropic AI Into Office 365 Apps, Expanding AI Tools Beyond OpenAI.

As per the platform, it has earned high scores in text-to-image benchmarks, in areas like prompt following, "aesthetics, and text-rendering." In single-image editing, the model has achieved a "good balance" between prompt following and alignment with the source image, securing the first position in internal Elo evaluation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).