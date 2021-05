New Delhi: Google Cloud on Wednesday unveiled three new services to empower customers with unified data cloud strategy, that will provide organisations real-time insights powered by machine learning (ML). The three services -- Dataplex, Analytics Hub and Datastream -- will help organisations break free from data silos to securely predict business outcomes, empower users, and make informed, real-time decisions, Google said during the inaugural virtual ‘Data Cloud Summit'. Google Photos Unlimited Free Storage Ends on June 1, 2021; Check Cloud Storage Plans, Best Alternatives & More Here.

"Data must be thought of as an ability that integrates all aspects of working with it. Every industry is accelerating their shift of being digital-first as they recognise data is the essential ingredient for value creation and the key to advancing their digital transformation," said Gerrit Kazmaier, Vice President and General Manager, Databases, Data Analytics and Looker, Google Cloud. "At Google Cloud, we're committed to helping customers build the most powerful data cloud solution to unlock value and actionable, real-time insights, needed to future-proof their business," Kazmaier added.

A recent Gartner survey found that organisations estimate the average cost of poor data quality at $12.8 million per year. By leveraging Google Cloud's data platform, customers now will have a comprehensive approach to their data cloud that embraces the full data lifecycle, from the systems that run their business to the AI and machine learning tools that predict and automate their future.

Datastream enables customers to replicate data streams in real-time, from Oracle and MySQL databases, to Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Cloud SQL, Google Cloud Storage, and Cloud Spanner. Analytics Hub is a new capability that will allow companies to create, curate, and manage analytics exchanges securely and in real-time. Available in preview, Dataplex is an intelligent data fabric which provides an integrated analytics experience, bringing the best of Google Cloud and open-source together, to enable organisations to rapidly curate, secure, integrate, and analyse their data at scale, Google Cloud said.

